Kurdistan’s PM embarks on official visit to Washington D.C
2024-02-25T14:56:58+00:00
.
Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Washington, D.C. on Sunday on an official visit.
According to our correspondent, Barzani landed in Washington today following an official invitation to visit the United States.
During his visit, Barzani is leading a high-level government team and has arranged multiple talks with American officials to discuss improving bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.