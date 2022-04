Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, arrived in London, heading a government delegation.

The Government’s media office stated that Barzani would meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and the developments in Iraq and the region.

Last week, the Kurdish Prime Minister visited Turkey, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish officials.