Kurdistan’s PM, and UK’s Foreign Secretary, discuss ways to strengthen relations

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated James Cleverly on assuming his new position as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

In a phone call with Cleverly, Barzani stressed the importance of “consolidating friendship and close relations with the United Kingdom.”

In turn, the UK Secretary of State expressed condolences and solidarity with the “innocent victims who died in the recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region.”

The two sides also agreed to continue coordination.