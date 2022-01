Shafaq News/ Duhok's Directorate for the Yazidis Affairs mourned the death of Kurdistan's Prime Minister Advisor, Sheikh Shamo, who passed away earlier today, Tuesday.

The head of the Directorate, Jaafar Samo, told Shafaq News Agency that the Yazidi figure, the head of Lalish Center, Sheikh Shamo, has succumbed to the complications of COVID-19.

The deceased contracted the deadly virus a few days ago.