President Barzani condoles the death of Sheikh Shamo

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condoled the death of the head of "Lalish" center for Yazidi Culture, Sheikh Shamo Sheikh Nehmo, who passed away on Tuesday from the complications of the Coronavirus.

According to a readout issued by his media office, the President held a phone call with Sheikh Shamo's brother, Sheikh Hadi, and offered solace to the bereaved family, relatives, and friends, and the Yazidi Spiritual Council.

Beside being a well-known academic, the late head of Lalish Center served as an advisor to the Region's Prime Minister and a former member of its Parliament.