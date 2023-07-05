Kurdistan's PM Stresses Need for Radical Change and Communication with Federal Government

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani affirmed the government's commitment to maintaining communication with the federal government to resolve outstanding issues.
In a session with citizens from various governorates of Kurdistan, PM Barzani emphasized the government's efforts to address and improve existing problems. However, he acknowledged that some issues required more than just reforms and necessitated fundamental changes.
Barzani expressed optimism about the digitization program for government institutions, expecting it to benefit both the government and the citizens substantially.
Barzani also acknowledged that many of the problems faced by the government were instigated by internal factions that felt threatened and suffered from their vested interests. Externally, "the government has faced legal, economic, and political pressures aimed at hindering its ability to perform its duties effectively."
Despite the challenges, Barzani highlighted the government's achievements, although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the completion of some initiatives during the early stages of his administration. Nonetheless, the government managed to find suitable solutions at critical times.
Looking ahead, Barzani acknowledged that there are remaining crises to be tackled but expressed confidence in the government's ability to successfully confront future challenges and overcome them.
Addressing the communication between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad, Barzani reiterated the government's determination to resolve outstanding issues peacefully. While emphasizing the region's goodwill and flexibility in finding solutions, he underscored that the region's and its people's rights should not be relinquished.
Barzani affirmed the government's commitment to upholding the region's rights within the framework of the constitution.