Kurdistan's MoE can produce 6500-6900 megawatts of electricity

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-26T21:46:55+0000
Kurdistan's MoE can produce 6500-6900 megawatts of electricity

Shafaq News/ The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Kamel Al-Qazzaz, revealed that the ministry has enough infrastructure to produce between 6500-6900 megawatts of electricity. 

Al-Qazzaz indicated in a statement that if the required quantity of fuel is available for electricity production stations, these can produce 5000 to 5500 megawatts for the region. 

He said that the main problem of the ministry is the lack of fuel, noting that the government's strategy is to produce natural gas for electricity, pointing out that the expenditures of natural gas compared to gas oil are much less.

