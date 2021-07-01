Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity pledges to boost power supply

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-01T12:27:17+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Minister of Electricity pledged to boost the power supply hours as soon as the five new production units enter into service. On the sidelines of his visit to the Hydropower plant established in Diraluk, Duhok Governorate, Minister Kamal Muhammad Salih said, “until June 15, the power supply hours in the entire Region amounted to at least 18 hours a day. However, between 15 and 21 of the same month, a technical failure downplayed it to 15 hours.” “Kar company wrapped it up and mended the power supply. The latter will be increased after adding five production plants,” he said.

related

Kurdistan starts implementing 14.7 Million US Dollars electricity projects

Date: 2020-09-29 08:50:57