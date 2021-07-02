Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity: We’ll not supply any network outside our grid

shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity said on Friday that it will not supply any network outside the Region from its grid.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Ministry said the national electricity grid lost 340 megawatts after cutting the fuel supply to the production plants in the governorates of Kirkuk and Mosul.

The statement added that the Federal Government provides diesel fuel to those plants via mediation companies independently from that provided to citizens of the Region.

The statement added that the Kurdistan Region’s power requirements range between 4,200 and 4,500 megawatts in summer. However, the Ministry is capable of producing only 3,300 megawatts currently.

The statement stressed that the main dilemma facing the Region in increasing energy production is fuel.

Yesterday, Kurdistan’s Minister of Electricity pledged to boost the power supply hours as soon as five under-construction production units enter into service.

On the sidelines of his visit to the Hydropower plant established in Diraluk, Duhok Governorate, Minister Kamal Muhammad Salih said, “until June 15, the power supply hours in the entire Region amounted to at least 18 hours a day. However, between 15 and 21 of the same month, a technical failure downplayed it to 15 hours.”

“Kar company wrapped it up and mended the power supply. The latter will be increased after adding five production plants,” he said