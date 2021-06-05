Report

Kurdistan's Human rights commission calls on the PKK to relocate its struggle outside the region 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-05T13:36:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The Human Rights Commission in the Kurdistan region condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party's attack on Peshmerga forces in mount Matin, north of Duhok governorate.

The commission said in a statement, "the PKK must relocate its struggle outside the borders of the Kurdistan Region," stressing the need for the party to respect the sovereignty of the region.

Earlier today, the Peshmerga Affairs Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement, "The Workers' Party has become a threat to the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the war with Turkey, while young men from the region were martyred many times. This conflict has become a reason for evacuating and destroying hundreds of villages in the border areas." 

The committee called on the party to relocate their conflict in the Turkish territories, not endanger the region's gains and sovereignty, and respect its borders, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region confirmed earlier today that the Kurdistan Workers' Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing five deaths and four injuries among the Peshmerga forces, and the death of three PKK fighters.

