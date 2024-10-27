Kurdistan's "Hisabi" financial system expands, serving over 100,000 employees

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the administration of the“My Account” (Hisabi) financial system in the Kurdistan Region announced the expansion of its digital operations, with over 100,000 beneficiaries using the system in the past week.

The expansion is part of the Region's efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and simplify financial transactions for citizens.

According to Hisabi's official website, the number of beneficiaries is growing each month, with 150,000 employees now receiving their salaries through the system. “This reflects the ongoing increase in the adoption of this digital platform for facilitating salary disbursement via digital bank accounts.”

The system is expected to include all eligible employees in the Region by the end of 2025, allowing them to receive their salaries directly through their bank accounts.

Notably, the "My Account" project, launched by the Kurdish Government under PM Masrour Barzani, modernizes employee financial services, offering over 19 monthly banking services, including salary payments and loans, for 2500 IQD.

Supported by the Central Bank of Iraq, it aims to integrate all employees, enhance transparency, and combat corruption, contributing to economic development in the Region.

Employees can collect their salaries from various payment centers across the Region without needing to visit banks. The project aims to reduce cash dependency and improve the efficiency and security of payment processes.