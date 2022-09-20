"Kurdistan's Hero" lowered to his final resting place in Erbil 

Shafaq News/ The leading figure in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Yadollah al-Faili, was lowered to his final resting place in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Tuesday.

Erbil's governor Omed Khoshnaw, the CEO of Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media Ali Hussein al-Faili, the head of the KDP's second department Ahmed Kani, and the advisor to the Barzani Headquarters Ali al-Faili attended the funeral to bid farewell to the former minister who passed away earlier today at 88.

Abed Karim Murad Fathallah, also known as Yadollah al-Faili, joined the Kurdistan Democratic Party in 1950 and held several partisan positions and was a member of the KDP's fifth assembly.

In 1963, al-Faili was captured by the former regime's national guards and atrociously tortured. At that time, he was known as the "hero of Kurdistan."

Fathallah was a Minister in the fourth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government in 2001.