Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"Kurdistan's Hero" lowered to his final resting place in Erbil 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-20T15:01:52+0000
"Kurdistan's Hero" lowered to his final resting place in Erbil 

Shafaq News/ The leading figure in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Yadollah al-Faili, was lowered to his final resting place in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Tuesday.

Erbil's governor Omed Khoshnaw, the CEO of Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media Ali Hussein al-Faili, the head of the KDP's second department Ahmed Kani, and the advisor to the Barzani Headquarters Ali al-Faili attended the funeral to bid farewell to the former minister who passed away earlier today at 88.

Abed Karim Murad Fathallah, also known as Yadollah al-Faili, joined the Kurdistan Democratic Party in 1950 and held several partisan positions and was a member of the KDP's fifth assembly.

In 1963, al-Faili was captured by the former regime's national guards and atrociously tortured. At that time, he was known as the "hero of Kurdistan."

Fathallah was a Minister in the fourth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government in 2001.

related

Erbil's court acquits two defendants in the case of the Turkish deputy consul assassination

Date: 2020-09-22 13:26:33
Erbil's court acquits two defendants in the case of the Turkish deputy consul assassination

Two Kurds detained by Turkish military near Erbil are still in custody for the fourth day 

Date: 2022-01-02 13:19:51
Two Kurds detained by Turkish military near Erbil are still in custody for the fourth day 

Foreign tourist died in Erbil

Date: 2022-06-03 15:30:37
Foreign tourist died in Erbil

Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2020-12-09 17:12:25
Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Date: 2020-07-28 09:12:08
Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Erbil's Governor meets with the Mayor of Paris

Date: 2021-07-22 11:43:28
Erbil's Governor meets with the Mayor of Paris

US express condolences to the victims of Altunkupry attack

Date: 2021-05-02 07:05:18
US express condolences to the victims of Altunkupry attack

Brother of Abdullah Ocalan died from Covid-19

Date: 2021-11-15 05:47:47
Brother of Abdullah Ocalan died from Covid-19