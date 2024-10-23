Kurdistan's Hemn Group begins construction of 27-km strategic road

Shafaq News / On Monday, Hemn Group, a leading construction and engineering company in Kurdistan and Iraq, commenced the construction of a 27-kilometer strategic road, funded by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Amir Abdul Khaleq, the director of road and bridge projects at the Group, said, "The company has started executing the two-lane road project between the Darband and Smaqoli areas, with each lane spanning 10 meters."

He added that the project includes seven bridges and is scheduled to be completed in two years.