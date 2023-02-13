Kurdistan’s Garmyan donates millions of dinars for the quake-hit Turkiye

Shafaq News/ In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan was in front to offer help.

Volunteers in Garmyan launched campaigns to receive aid.

Member of the 5-day campaign, Haifa Majid, told Shafaq News Agency that the aid included blankets, milk, goods, heaters, and other supplies.

73,850,000 dinars were also allocated to help people there.

So far, the 7.8-magnitude quake has claimed over 37,000 lives in Turkey and Syria and looks set to keep increasing.