Kurdistan’s Erbil hosts annual Hi Tex with growing appeal

Shafaq News/ The annual Hi Tex exhibition on Tuesday kicked off in Kurdistan’s capital city, Erbil, attracting investors and enthusiasts from the Region, Iraq, and neighboring countries.

"The exhibition represents a leap in the world of technology in the Kurdistan Region, reflecting the extent to which it has entered and is used in various work fields," said Shahyar Kuran, a visitor to the exhibition. "It is a great opportunity for all participating companies."

Aya Mohammed, marketing manager of a participating technology company, echoed Kuran's sentiments, stating, "The participating intelligence is one of the most prominent issues that the exhibition focuses on, as many services are provided using artificial intelligence," Mohammed added.

The event also provided a platform for young innovators to showcase their inventions. Orhan Burhan, a young participant representing the Rwanga Foundation, said, "I participated in this exhibition by drawing on clothes using advanced electronic techniques. We are part of an initiative launched by the Rwanga Foundation to support young people and highlight their talents at this exhibition and shed light on them."