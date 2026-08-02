Kurdistan’s Duhok warehouse fire causes $2M in losses

Shafaq News- Duhok

A blaze at a storage facility in Duhok province caused an estimated $2 million in losses, Shafaq News learned on Sunday.

Owner Ferhad Mohammed explained that the cause of the incident remains unknown, adding that the fire broke out suddenly and spread quickly across both levels of the building.

“The lower floor held stocks of juices and energy drinks, while the upper floor stored detergents, diapers, shampoo, soap and other cleaning products,” he confirmed, noting that all workers evacuated safely, with no injuries recorded.

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