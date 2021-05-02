Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of the ISIS on the Peshmerga

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-02T21:56:12+0000
Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of the ISIS on the Peshmerga

Shafaq News / The Vice President of Kurdistan Region, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, visited the west Kirkuk axis and the village of Qabashi in the borders of the town of Ultun Kupri (Bardi) area, after it was attacked by ISIS terrorists who targeted Peshmerga sites last Saturday.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that President Barzani appointed Sheikh Jaafar to visit the Peshmerga forces, and reiterated that ISIS is still a constant threat trying to reorganize itself and destabilize the situation, especially in areas covered by Article 140 that suffer from great security gaps.

It stressed that the Kurdistan Region will immediately form a joint force between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to protect these areas from ISIS.

However, the statement said that Sheikh Jaafar, upon his return, inspected the victims' families and conveyed to them the condolences of the region's President.

related

Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-09-15 12:37:53
Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-06-04 18:57:08
In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister calls the Global Coalition to keep training the Peshmerga to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-05-01 09:01:25
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister calls the Global Coalition to keep training the Peshmerga to confront ISIS

Peshmerga comments on Khanaqins’ attack

Date: 2020-06-14 14:52:05
Peshmerga comments on Khanaqins’ attack

Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur

Date: 2021-02-03 12:25:17
Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur

Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-04 13:04:42
Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

ISIS is not the only terrorist group in Iraq, Kurdish Official

Date: 2021-02-22 10:51:23
ISIS is not the only terrorist group in Iraq, Kurdish Official

KRG to start a joint trial against ISIS elements

Date: 2020-05-13 14:13:03
KRG to start a joint trial against ISIS elements