Kurdistan’s Deputy PM, Kirkuk Governor discuss Baghdad-Erbil coordination

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Kurdistan Regional Government supports Kirkuk’s administration to improve service delivery and economic conditions, Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said on Thursday during a meeting with Governor Mohammed Samaan Agha in Kirkuk.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that both sides discussed public services, the province’s needs, and coordination between Baghdad and Erbil to support key projects, noting the importance of maintaining security and stability in Kirkuk, reinforcing peaceful coexistence among its diverse communities.

On April 16, Kirkuk’s provincial council voted to appoint Mohammed Samman as governor under a power-sharing arrangement, replacing Rebwar Taha as part of a rotation agreement among political parties. The session was attended by several political blocs, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) boycotted the vote and rejected its outcome.

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