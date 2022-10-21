Kurdistan's Commandos launch a large-scale campaign following Garmyan's attack

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Peshmerga Commando forces launched a large-scale search campaign near the borders of the region with the governorates of Saladin and Diyala, a source reported on Friday.

The operation comes in the aftermath of a bomb attack that killed two officers and injured seven troops on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmato 48 hours ago.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the combat forces proceeded with combing the vicinity of Khanaqin, which lies near Garmyan, and the areas between Kafri and Tuz Khurmato.

The operation, according to the source, aims to purge the territory of hidden ISIS cells and clear the explosive devices and landmines from the routes the security forces use.

"Dozens of villages have been cleared, particularly those with suspicious activities that could be linked to the terrorist organization of ISIS," the source said, "the operation has achieved its objectives with no serious security incidents."