Shafaq News- Bangkok

Iraq’s Vision 2050 aims to reduce reliance on oil, strengthen the private sector, and promote inclusive, sustainable growth through stronger institutions, Finance Minister Faleh Sari said on Wednesday.

During meetings with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials in Bangkok, Sari expressed confidence that Iraq could complete its financial reforms within the next two years, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the Fund in supporting those efforts.

Addressing the Strait of Hormuz crisis, Sari said the government was developing immediate measures and longer-term solutions to contain its economic impact. It also intends to support the private sector and ease the pressures it faced, strengthening its role in the market economy and expanding investment opportunities.

During the meetings, Sari further discussed Iraq’s economic and financial conditions, reform priorities, and cooperation with IMF Executive Director Mohamed Maait and Ali Alhosani, whom the Iraqi Finance Ministry identified as the incoming executive director. Acting Central Bank Governor Nizar Nasser Hussein also attended.

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