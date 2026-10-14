Shafaq News- Maysan

An armed clash broke out on Wednesday between a security force and wanted suspects in the Khams area of al-Maimouna, south of Amarah, the capital of Maysan province, leaving two security personnel critically wounded and a police officer kidnapped along with his vehicle, a security source told Shafaq News.

Substantial security reinforcements arrived at the scene after the clash to cordon off the area and monitor developments, the source said.

Meanwhile, several parties began negotiations with the armed group to secure the police officer’s release in exchange for authorities freeing a detainee held by security forces.