Kurdistan's CTS reveals the circumstances of the Erbil attack and the perpetrator's identity

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate for Counter-Terrorism in the Kurdistan Region announced the results of the investigation in the strike that targeted Erbil in mid-February.

A statement of the CTS mentioned, "After the rocket attack carried out on February 15, 2021, which targeted Erbil and its international airport with 14 rockets and resulted in the death of a foreign contractor and an Iraqi citizen, and injuring of five American soldiers and two civilians, security services in the Kurdistan region started immediately an investigation in which they identified the car that carried the rockets (Kia), and obtained new information."

It added, "the results showed that four people are mainly responsible for the terrorist attack, led by Haidar Hamza Abbas Mustafa Al Bayati, who was arrested and confessed to his crime stating in details how the attack was carried out."

"After sharing the results of the investigation with the security institutions of the federal government and the international coalition, the Federal Security Agency arrested another perpetrator, while there are two other criminals on the loose, the security services are constantly on the lookout to find and arrest them. The names of the other two criminals were hidden and have not been disclosed in the confessions of Haider Hamza Al Bayati."

The directorate said, "Hence, we assure our citizens that the security forces in the Kurdistan region continue their duties with dedication to maintain the security and stability of the region."

Shafaq News Agency publishes below the Confessions of Haidar Hamza Abbas Mustafa Al-Bayati.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=4245123478884104