Kurdistan's CTA: 12 ballistic rockets launched outside Iraq's eastern borders attacked Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism-Agency (CTA) on Sunday said that the rockets that landed in different sites inside the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, were launched from outside the eastern borders of Iraq.

A statement by the agency said that a total of 12 "ballistic rockets" were heading to the headquarters of the US Consulate in the eastern part of the city.

At midnight, Multiple rockets have reportedly landed near a headquarters of the US Consulate in Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the blast resulting from the attack has damaged the main headquarters of "Kurdistan 24" TV near the Saladin resort, east of Erbil.

Kurdistan 24 confirmed later that the attack had resulted in "heavy damages" to the building, but no human casualties have been reported so far.

Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, described the attack as "terrorist" in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency, INA.

"No victims or casualties after Erbil blasts," Saman Barzanji, Kurdistan's health minister, stated to state TV.

Shortly after the attack, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said in a tweet, "Erbil is under fire... as if Kurds were not Iraqis."

The administration of Erbil's International Airport debunked the media reports about halting the air traffic in the aftermath of the attack. The region's Ministry of Transportation said that the airport was not attacked and flights shall be resumed as scheduled.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, lambasted the attack instigated by "cowards" on Erbil, urging the citizens to cooperate with the security forces.

Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, deemed the attack on Erbil an "aggression on our people".

"Our security forces will investigate this attack, and we will deter any breach to the security of our cities and the safety of our people," he said.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement earlier today, "the city of Erbil, at midnight of Saturday-Sunday, was attacked by several rockets that landed in different locations. Our security forces have started an investigation into the incident."

"These unjustified attacks are destined to failure. The culprits shall be served justice," SMC said.