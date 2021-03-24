Report

Kurdistan’s Barzani: to develop relations with Qatar

Date: 2021-03-24T18:03:50+0000
Kurdistan’s Barzani: to develop relations with Qatar

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani expressed on Wednesday pleasure for the decision to open a Qatari consulate in Erbil.

A statement by the Presidency said Barzani, during his meeting on Wednesday evening with the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani, discussed the relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Qatar, the cooperation for reaching security and stability in the region, investment opportunities, the Covid-19 pandemic, and ways to confront ISIS.

According to the statement, Barzani accepted the invitation extended by the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani to visit Qatar, reassuring Kurdistan’s desire to develop relations with Qatar, and hoping to complete all the procedures to open a Qatari consulate in Erbil.

The Kurdish President praised the important Qatari role in the region expressing his pleasure about the return of relations between Qatar and the Gulf states to normal.

