Kurdistan’s Asayish arrest fugitive PUK ex-Commander

Shafaq News/ Security forces in the Kurdistan Region have arrested Deren Ahmed Mohammed, known as Deren Awziri, in connection with a corruption investigation, the Asayish announced on Monday.

Colonel Salam Abdulkhaliq, spokesperson for the agency, told Shafaq News that Awziri was taken into custody on May 4 and referred to the competent court earlier today.

The arrest stems from a warrant issued in January 2025, alleging Awziri was involved in extortion and collecting illegal protection fees from local businesspeople. He is also suspected of having ties to the shooting of trader Ahmed Kamel Faqi.

Following the warrant’s issuance, Awziri reportedly fled the Region through Erbil International Airport and traveled to Jordan.

Who is Deren Awziri

A former officer in the PUK-affiliated Peshmerga forces, Awziri held command positions in Brigades 3 and 7 under the 70 Forces Command and was seen as a powerful figure in al-Sulaymaniyah Province.

PUK Expulsion

Tensions between Awziri and PUK leadership had been escalating, particularly following repeated allegations of corruption and abuse of authority. In response, PUK leader Bafel Talabani ordered his expulsion from the Peshmerga and the demolition of the “Awziri Fortress,” a luxury compound allegedly built on unlawfully acquired land.

Authorities also seized his assets, including both movable and immovable property.