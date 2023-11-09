Kurdistan's Anti-Terrorism Body: Bomb-laden drone strikes former Global Coalition base

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region released details about the attack that occurred on Thursday evening.
In a statement, the Agency clarified that at 19:15 local time, a bomb-laden drone attacked Harir Airport in Erbil Governorate.
The statement highlighted that the airport had previously served as a base for the Global Coalition against ISIS but had been vacated on October 20, 2023. The attack resulted in a fire breaking out in the base's fuel store.
Hours ago, a powerful explosion reverberated inside Harir Air Base in Erbil Governorate of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
Eyewitnesses told our Agency that a fire broke out at the base in the explosion's aftermath, heightening concerns about the incident's severity and potential impact.
This explosion follows an earlier attack on the Ain al-Assad base, where a drone was reportedly shot down.
These attacks come in the wake of escalating tensions following the events of October 7 in Palestine.
The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," an armed Shia faction with allegiance to Iran, has heightened its targeting on military bases housing international coalition forces against ISIS, primarily led by the United States in Syria and Iraq. But till now, the Resistance did not claim responsibility for today's attacks on US forces.