Erbil's Harir base targeted by aerial attack, KRI Counter-Terrorism unit confirms

2024-01-05T15:28:05+00:00

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism unit confirmed on Friday an aerial attack on the Harir base.

According to a statement from the unit, "As per information from the Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism unit, at 16:29 today, Friday, an explosive-laden drone targeted the Harir military base in Erbil, which was used as a base for the international coalition against ISIS."

Earlier today, a local source reported hearing a powerful explosion near Harir Airport in Erbil.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that columns of smoke rose from the explosion site.

