Kurdistan's Al-Sulaymaniyah beautification: Old tractor becomes vibrant nursery

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's Al-Sulaymaniyah launched a beautification campaign, converting an abandoned agricultural tractor in Azadi Park into a vibrant flower nursery featuring seasonal and evergreen plants.

“The campaign goes beyond rehabilitating this site,” Rafiq said. “It includes tree pruning, garden redesign, the creation of artistically designed green spaces, afforestation, improved lighting, fountain maintenance, and beautification of sidewalks and walkways,” Zaradusht Rafiq, spokesperson for the Municipal Authority, told Shafaq News.

These initiatives, he emphasized, reflect the municipality’s commitment to transforming neglected spaces into recreational areas, as part of a broader effort to make the city greener and more appealing to both residents and tourists, thereby enhancing the quality of life and urban landscape.

Azadi Park is one of Al-Sulaymaniyah’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing visitors seeking relaxation in nature. The city regularly undertakes large-scale park development projects to reinforce its aesthetic and cultural identity.