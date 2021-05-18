Kurdistan region to establish 11 industrial zones

Shafaq News / The Minister of Trade and Industry in the Kurdistan Region, Kamal Muslim, announced on Tuesday that the regional government is seeking to establish 11 industrial zones, and halt importing raw materials.

Muslim said in a speech during the inauguration of a steel factory in Erbil, " this is a strategic project, and we have set up a solid program to build another factory in the region", stressing that by diversifying resources, the internal financial revenues of Kurdistan can be increased.

"We are working on building 11 industrial zones in the Kurdistan Region, and we seek to produce raw materials in the region and not import them", he pointed out.