Kurdistan region teams repair bombed power transmission towers in Makhmour

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-02T13:35:07+0000

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity in Kurdistan Region announced that two energy transmission towers had been bombed in Makhmour district. According to the ministry's statement, the two towers transmit electric power from the southern Erbil station to the Qarjoukh station in Makhmour. The statement added that the electricity transmission teams in Erbil began repairing the two towers. The Erbil Governorate Electricity Directorate published pictures of 132 kV power transmission tower bombing by saboteurs. An official security source reported earlier today that two power transmission towers were detonated in Makhmour district, in Nineveh Governorate. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion caused a power outage in Dibagah district, noting that the explosion occurred late Thursday evening.

related

Japanese-funded, Turkish-implemented project in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-11 08:59:58

Electric power decline in the Region due to the decrease in two major water dams

Date: 2021-05-20 10:28:46