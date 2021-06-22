Report

Kurdistan region's population will reach seven and a half million in 2030, report says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-22T10:17:06+0000
Shafaq News/ A report prepared by the Ministry of Planning in the Kurdistan Region, in cooperation with the Dutch Consulate in Erbil, monitored a remarkable increase in the population rate in the region.

According to the report, the population in the region was 4,622,000 in 2012, while it is 6,200,000 currently.

The report expected that the region's population will reach seven and a half million in 2030, and 9 million by 2040.

The report also indicated that the average life expectancy in the Kurdistan Region is currently 22 years, and will rise to 28 years by 2040.

Currently, 47% of the population in the region is women and children, and this percentage will reach 60% by 2040, according to the report.

Since the seventies of the last century, Iraq has not conducted any population census. A census was supposed to take place in 2020, but the outbreak of COVID-19 prevented it.

