Kurdistan region records more than five thousand lawsuits against ISIS

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-31T10:17:51+0000
Kurdistan region records more than five thousand lawsuits against ISIS

Shafaq News/ The investigation and evidence-gathering commission on crimes and violations committed by ISIS in the Kurdistan Region announced that it had registered more than five thousand lawsuits against ISIS.

The commission's spokesman, Nechirvan Suleiman, told Shafaq News Agency, "The commission has completed registering more than 3,500 statements of the missing, and drew blood samples for donors of families of ISIS victims and more than 2,500 samples, and they were delivered to Baghdad to match the DNA with the victims' families."

Suleiman added the commission was also able to uncover 79 mass graves in Sinjar and treat 19 graves in cooperation with the Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal in the region, the Martyrs Foundation in the federal government, the Directorate of Mass Graves, and the international team to investigate ISIS crimes.

