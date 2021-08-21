Kurdistan region cabinet dismisses the supervisor of the Bashmakh border crossing

Shafaq News/ The Council of Ministers of Kurdistan Region decided to dismiss Major General Mariwan Kamal Musharraf from his post as supervisor of the Bashmakh border crossing.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Region issued an order to dismiss Major General Kamal from his post, and appoint the former director of the Traffic Directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah to replace him.

The Bashmakh International Border Crossing is located six kilometers from Penjwen District in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, and is one of the three international crossings between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.