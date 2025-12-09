Kurdistan records rise in anti-corruption activity for 2025

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Integrity Commission in the Kurdistan Region reported a slight rise in anti-corruption indicators for 2025, commission head Ahmed Anwar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Anwar stated that the agency recorded 132 intelligence inputs and 200 reports this year, while the total number of criminal cases reached 590.

He explained that the investigations targeted senior officials, addressing various types of corruption, including “abuse of office, bribery, and other violations affecting integrity and public funds.”

Earlier, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) revealed that it had implemented 75% of anti-corruption measures under its 2021–2025 Human Rights Plan.

The Kurdish Ministry of Justice, in March, launched a new hotline to receive information on corruption cases, as part of efforts to support the commission’s work on accountability and transparency.