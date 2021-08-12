Kurdistan received a high ranking Deutsch military delegation

Shafaq News/ The Vice President of Kurdistan Region, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, discussed today, Thursday with the Dutch Supreme Military Adviser the latest political developments in the Kurdistan and Iraq.

A statement by the Region's presidency said that Sheikh Mustafa received the Dutch Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Hans Akerboom, and the Dutch Supreme Military Adviser Jan Ten Hoeven and his accompanying delegation.

The statement indicated that both sides discussed the latest political developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, the reorganization and reform of the Peshmerga and other issues of common interests.

Sheikh Mustafa appreciated the relations between the Region and the Netherlands in the diplomatic and military fields.

The statement noted that the Dutch Military Adviser highlighted the reorganization and reform of the Peshmerga, “to build a united national force.”

Since the Global Coalition was formed, the Netherlands has been a partner in the fight against ISIS.