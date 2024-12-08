Kurdistan parliament to elect the Speaker next Tuesday

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Senior Member of the Kurdistan Parliament, Muhammad Suleiman, called for a second session to elect the parliamentary speaker.

In a statement, Suleiman invited members of the Kurdistan Parliament to attend the session scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

The sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament held its first session earlier this December, attended by political and diplomatic figures.

The parliament had opened nominations for its presidency but decided to leave the nomination period open due to a lack of quorum caused by the withdrawal of several members.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) nominated two candidates for the parliamentary presidency: Vala Farid and Halgurd Sheikh Najib. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) also put forward two candidates: Shalaw Kosrat Rasool and Miran Mohammed. Meanwhile, the New Generation Movement nominated Kardawan Jamal.