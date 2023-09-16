Kurdistan opposition leader announces intent to escalate response to potential Iranian military attacks

Shafaq News / On Saturday, a prominent leader of the Kurdistan Toilers' Party, an opposition group to Tehran, Amjedi Hussein, declared his determination to escalate the response to any military attack by the Iranian army on areas under their control within the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Hussein revealed that "Tehran has been intensifying the deployment of a large number of forces on the eastern borders of KRI," pointing out the "monitoring of Iranian drones flying in the region in recent days."

He added that "Iraqi border guard forces have been stationed in the area known as Sidekan (north of Erbil) instead of the Kurdish opposition party forces that withdrew from the region."

Last Thursday, the leadership of the Iranian Kurdistan Toilers' Party announced the withdrawal of its forces stationed along the borders of KRI adjacent to Iran, confirming that this was done in coordination with Erbil.

It is noteworthy that on September 19th, the Deputy Chief of Operations of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Abbas Nilforoushan, threatened in a statement to the Iranian "Tasnim" news agency that "September 19th is the end of the deadline set for Iraq to disarm armed groups. If they do not fulfill their commitments, we will return to the previous situation, and we are compelled to defend the interests of the Iranian people."

On Wednesday, September 13th, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian affirmed Iraq's commitment to the security agreement signed between the two sides and the expulsion of Kurdish groups and parties opposed to the regime in Tehran from the border areas adjacent to both countries.

Previously, IRGC had carried out airstrikes on locations in KRI, stating at the time that they were targeting Kurdish armed groups that posed a threat to Iranian security.