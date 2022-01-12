Kurdistan needs +6 million liters of Gasoline daily, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Gasoline requirements amount to six million liters daily, the Region's Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Atrusi, said on Wednesday.

In a press conference on the sidelines of his visit to the independent county of Zakho, Atrusi said, "the Kurdistan Region needs six million liters of Gasoline on a daily basis. The amounts sent by the Federal Government are not sufficient."

"Securing Gasoline and Kerosene is not contingent upon the capability of the Ministry of natural resources to secure this material. We do not have our own refinery."

On "corruption inside the Ministry" rumors, Atrusi said, "I will not allow corruption to take hold in the Ministry. Not a single dinar will leave the Ministry unjustly."