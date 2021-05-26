Kurdistan leaders commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Gulan revolution

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region leaders issued statements commemorating the 45th anniversary of the Gulan revolution that erupted in the 1970s against the former Baath regime.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said in a statement on this occasion that the Gulan Revolution was a rich experience of steadfastness, reorganization of ranks, and advancement of Kurdistan's people.

"Just as the Gulan Revolution was a message addressed to all the enemies of the people of Kurdistan, which confirmed that despite the existence of conspiracies, threats and the strength of the enemies and various obstacles, the people of Kurdistan possessed the will to confront injustice."

He added, “on the forty-fifth anniversary of the Gulan Revolution, we salute Kurdistan's martyrs, and we affirm that the freedoms and gains achieved for the people of Kurdistan are the fruit of the blood and sacrifices of our martyrs."

In his turn, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region and Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said in a statement, "Today we celebrate the forty-fifth anniversary of the Gulan Revolution, which was an extension of the great September revolution led by the immortal Barzani, that represents a historical reality, and a response to the wishes and hopes of the people of Kurdistan.

He added that the Gulan revolution, the revolution of revival, resistance, freedom, and the multiplicity of voices and spectra of the liberation movement of the people of Kurdistan, resulted in the formation of a united front for all Kurdish parties and the success of the 1991 uprising.

"Let this occasion be an encouraging motivation for coexistence and acceptance. I expect all cadres, members, and loyal supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to be careful, sincere, and effective in this regard as they have always been, until all rights, aspirations, and dreams of Kurdistan's people are fulfilled.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said in a statement, "I extend my warmest and most sincere congratulations to the people of Kurdistan, President Barzani, the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the heroic Peshmerga forces, and with feelings of reverence and praise, I salute everyone who contributed to the outbreak of this glorious revolution, and I particularly mention the martyred leader Idris Barzani, as well as all martyrs, fighters and participants in the eternal Gulan revolution.

"The Gulan Revolution, which was an extension of the march of the great September revolution, removed the darkness of despair, and carried the people of Kurdistan's struggle for the sake of their legitimate rights with great determination."

"On the anniversary of the Gulan Revolution, we stress the need for serious work for solidarity and unity of ranks among the components of the people of Kurdistan, inspired by the values of giving, cooperation, and cohesion embodied by the Kurdish forces and parties by forming the Kurdistan Front, to ignite the spark of the March 1991 uprising. This generous uprising, with its success, paved the way for a brighter future in which the people of Kurdistan would enjoy the glorious achievements of the Gulan Revolution", he concluded.