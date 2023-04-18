Kurdistan launches youth program to support entrepreneurship in Iraq

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Human Rights Watch announced on Tuesday the launch of the "Challenge" youth program, which aims to support youth projects in the region and throughout Iraq.
According to a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency in Erbil, the "New Generation Challenge for Youth in Iraq" project is being implemented jointly by Kurdistan Human Rights Watch and UNICEF.
Hoshiar Malo, the organization's president, told Shafaq News Agency that "the Challenge Youth Program supports the business and ideas of youth projects in Iraq, and has previously been held in several other countries to support youth with projects."
He added that "the program includes presenting youth with project ideas that will be evaluated by a specialized committee, and then selecting 200 applicants to participate in intensive training courses for two to three months, during which they will be trained in business management, projects, and marketing issues."
Malo stated that "the final stage will be selecting a group of young people by the judging committee and providing them with financial support to start these projects." The project seeks to empower and support youth entrepreneurship, a crucial step in rebuilding and developing Iraq's economy.