Kurdistan integrity commission reports 2024 corruption statistics, 573 cases filed

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Integrity Commission in the Kurdistan Region announced its statistics on corruption rates for 2024.

In a press conference attended by a Shafaq News correspondent, the head of the commission, Ahmed Anwar, stated, “Corruption poses a significant threat to institutions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

In 2024, a total of 573 lawsuits related to corruption cases were filed. Of these, 223 were referred to court, while 1,047 cases remain under investigation, some of which date back to previous years, he added.

Anwar further affirmed the commission’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency within government institutions.