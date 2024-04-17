Kurdistan inaugurates the 16th International Erbil Book Fair

Shafaq News/ The 16th International Erbil Book Fair in the capital of the Kurdistan Region was inaugurated on Wednesday with a grand ceremony.

Organized by al-Mada Foundation for Media, Culture, and Arts, the fair hosted many guests, including Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who cut the inauguration ribbon, country representatives, political figures, intellectuals, and journalists.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the book fair boasts participation from 300 publishing houses representing 22 countries, showcasing a staggering collection of over 1.5 million books spanning various fields of interest.

From Al-Nasri Publishing House, Nasri Hassan Ali expressed his satisfaction with the fair's organization, noting the extensive array of books across diverse subjects. Ali also highlighted the discounts offered during the fair, with some reaching up to 30% off.

Mohammed Sherko, a publisher from Syria, told Shafaq News, "We are participating as a publishing house established four years ago, specializing in cultural and literary works. The fair has witnessed a favorable turnout, particularly on its inaugural day."

Samira Ahmed, an attendee at the fair, emphasized its significance as one of "Iraq's largest cultural gatherings, offering readers a wide selection of titles."

Preparations for the 16th edition of the Erbil International Book Fair began earlier in the week under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The fair welcomes visitors daily from April 17 to April 27, between 10 AM and 8 PM.