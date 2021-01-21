Kurdistan hospitals open their doors to receive the wounded in Baghdad explosions

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that all hospitals in the region had been opened to receive the wounded in the two suicide bombings that struck Baghdad today.

According to a ministry statement, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, directed all hospitals in the Kurdistan Region to be ready to receive the wounded.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that Kurdistan Regional Health Minister, Saman Barzanji, informed the Federal Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Tamimi, that the Kurdistan Regional Government is ready to provide any needed assistance.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment, the two suicide bombings that targeted a popular market in Al-Tayaran Square in central Baghdad, left 32 casualties and 110 wounded.