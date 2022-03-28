Report

Kurdistan has the energy capacity to help Europe, Kurdistan’s PM

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-28T14:47:12+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, noted that the Region could make up for some of the energy shortfalls in Europe.

"I am confident that Kurdistan will soon become an important energy source for the world's growing demand… We will become a net exporter of gas to the rest of Iraq, Turkey, and Europe soon," said Barzani at an industry conference in Dubai.

He added that the Kurdistan government remains committed to the contracts signed with oil and gas partners and is positioned to help other countries in the Region.

"We in Kurdistan have the capacity now to make up for at least some of the oil shortfalls in Europe if our partners in Baghdad prepared to work with us," said Barzani.

The Kurdish Autonomous Region's massive untapped oil reserves, lucrative production-sharing contracts, and safe environment have prompted international oil companies over recent years to commit to investing billions of dollars there.

But last month, Iraq's federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

Barzani called the move a "grave injustice."

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government. In 2007, its own law established the directives by which the Region would administer these resources.

Barzani said last month he explored Kurdistan's "huge gas potential" in a meeting with Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi.

Teams from both governments also discussed energy investment, renewables, and regional energy cooperation, Barzani said on Twitter.

On Friday, Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

The PM has participated in the World Energy Forum scheduled on 27 and 28 March in Abu Dhabi and held a speech.

He will also attend the World Government Summit in Dubai on March 29-30 and meet with senior Emirati officials.

