Kurdistan takes action: Farmers' Council to end land disputes

Shafaq News/ The General Board for Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region announced, on Monday, the formation of the Kurdistan Farmers’ Council, aimed at resolving land disputes in areas outside the Kurdish administration.

The move follows the Iraqi Parliament’s passage of the Property Restitution Law on January 21, which seeks to return lands confiscated during Saddam Hussein's Baathist regime to their rightful owners.

During a press conference, Committee Chairman Fahmi Burhan emphasized the importance of the law, stating, "Once enacted, this law should resolve outstanding land disputes, as the same mindset that created problems for Kurdish farmers also obstructed the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution."

A delegation of Kurdish farmers met earlier today with Burhan to discuss land issues and the implementation of the law. To facilitate a more structured response, the Kurdistan Farmers' Council will act as a liaison between farmers, the special committee, and the Iraqi government, ensuring quicker resolution of disputes.

Burhan explained that the council's primary role is to enhance communication and coordination, protecting farmers' rights and ensuring that the law is enforced effectively.

On February 17th, 2025, and despite the law’s approval, Kurdish farmers attempting to harvest reclaimed lands have faced harassment from security forces in Kirkuk.