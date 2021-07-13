Kurdistan dispatches medical supplies to Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region dispatched medical aid to the hospitals of Dhi Qar Governorate in the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy.

A brief statement by the Region's Ministry of Health said, "according to the recommendation and decree of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, a huge amount of Oxygen to Dhi Qar's hospitals."

The Minister of Health of Kurdistan, Saman Barzanji, announced earlier today, Tuesday, the Region's readiness to receive victims who sustained injuries in the tragic incident in Dhi Qar's capital city, Nasiriyah.

An official statement by Dhi Qar's Health Directorate said that 92 persons perished in the tragic hospital at Imam Hussein Hospital, a COVID-19 center in Nasiriyah. However, sources told Shafaq News agency that the death toll exceeded 100, with 26 missing persons who are more likely dead by now.