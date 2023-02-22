Kurdistan delivers 300 million worth of aid for Syria and Turkiye

Shafaq News / The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) allocated new aid worth 300 million dinars for earthquake response in Turkey and Syria.

Fida al-Din Muhammad, a member of the ECCI Board of Directors, said in a press conference on Wednesday that the money was used to purchase 10,000 blankets sent in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government to the disaster countries through the border crossings of Fishkhabour and Ibrahim al-Khalil.

Six people were killed in the latest earthquake to strike the border region of Turkey and Syria. Two weeks after, a massive quake killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

The death toll seemed to keep increasing as hopes for finding survivors faded.

From the first moments of the crisis, Iraqi Kurdistan provided humanitarian aid and rescue teams in the affected areas.

President Nehirvan Barzani also visited Tukriye and met President Recep Tayyib Erdogan and top Turkish officials.

Barzani toured the Gaziantep province, the hardest-hit area, where he expressed the Kurdistan Region's sympathy to the people of Turkiye.

He pointed out that today is the Region's turn to stand by Turkiye, which has always supported Kurdistan during difficult times.

The quake is now the sixth most deadly natural in the 21st century, behind the 2005 tremor that killed at least 73,000 in Pakistan