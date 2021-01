Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Tuesday that it had cut the salaries of more than 10,000 people illegally receiving more than one salary.

The Ministry directed today, Tuesday, an official letter signed by the Minister, to all the Ministries and Department, and it contains a list of 10,609 government employees unlawfully receiving double salaries.

The letter added that the Ministry is currently studying 21,588 similar files.