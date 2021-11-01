Kurdistan authorizes the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children above 12

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Health authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 12 through 18 years of age.

The Region's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, on Monday said that the authorization was based on the recommendations of advisory committee experts and the World Health Organisation (WHO) which endorsed making the vaccine available to children in this age group.

The Minister said that immunizing children at "higher risk" will be the Ministry's priority in the upcoming period.