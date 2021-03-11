Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan authorities warn of closing mosques if COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-11T15:01:30+0000
Kurdistan authorities warn of closing mosques if COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Shafaq News / The Endowments Directorate in Erbil pledged to close mosques in the governorate if worshipers continue to violate COVID-19 preventive measures. 

The Directorate said in a statement, "COVID-19 cases are currently surging, and the Regional Government has taken new measures, including re-closing schools."

The statement added that the preachers and worshippers showed a lack of commitment to wear masks and social distancing. 

The Directorate called on citizens to adhere to the preventive measures, warning that mosques will be closed if the cases continue to surge. 

related

COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-02-21 11:23:33
COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Covid-19: Kurdistan reports the least daily record infections in months

Date: 2021-01-02 10:43:28
Covid-19: Kurdistan reports the least daily record infections in months

Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

Date: 2020-06-09 13:30:19
Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

COVID-19: 667 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-14 12:48:42
COVID-19: 667 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

Date: 2021-02-10 09:31:36
COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

COVID-19: 110 new cases and 3 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-17 12:13:38
COVID-19: 110 new cases and 3 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-04 14:46:38
Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-27 12:55:22
Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today