Kurdistan authorities warn of closing mosques if COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Shafaq News / The Endowments Directorate in Erbil pledged to close mosques in the governorate if worshipers continue to violate COVID-19 preventive measures.

The Directorate said in a statement, "COVID-19 cases are currently surging, and the Regional Government has taken new measures, including re-closing schools."

The statement added that the preachers and worshippers showed a lack of commitment to wear masks and social distancing.

The Directorate called on citizens to adhere to the preventive measures, warning that mosques will be closed if the cases continue to surge.